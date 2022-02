We'll Be on the Radio is the latest release from Nashville-based musician Tony Memmel. The artist was born without a left forearm, so he uses a self-made cast made from Gorilla Tape to attach a pick to his arm and play guitar. He and his wife Lesleigh launched their spring tour this week. The couple stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio while they were in Northwest Arkansas.

MUSIC: "Center of the Country" Daryl Shawn