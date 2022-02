This week's CSA delivery from Dripping Springs Garden includes some familiar foodstuffs, such as red onion, garlic heads, leeks, beets and cabbage. But, as the growing season marches on, this week's box also contains some new items, such as bell pepper and a pint of blueberries. Professional chef and Edible Ozarkansas contributor Dorothy Hall gives us a rundown of the items, and some inital thoughts on how to prepare them.