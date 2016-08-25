© 2022 KUAF
Number Two Duke v. Arkansas Soccer Friday

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published August 25, 2016 at 11:44 AM CDT
Colby-Hale.jpg
courtesy
/
University of Arkansas Athletics

Arkansas and Duke are both undefeated and Friday night they clash at Razorback Field.  Coach Colby Hale wants a win and a record crowd for Arkansas soccer.

MUSIC AT END OF SHOW: "Hang Me in the Tulsa County Stars" John Moreland

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Sports
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
