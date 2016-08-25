Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Number Two Duke v. Arkansas Soccer Friday
Published August 25, 2016 at 11:44 AM CDT
Arkansas and Duke are both undefeated and Friday night they clash at Razorback Field. Coach Colby Hale wants a win and a record crowd for Arkansas soccer.
MUSIC AT END OF SHOW: "Hang Me in the Tulsa County Stars" John Moreland
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.