2016 in Jazz

Robert Ginsburg, host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF, made selections of some of his favorite jazz in the year. The list:

John Beasley, MONK'estra Volume I

Catherine Russell, Harlem on My Mind

Ari Hoenig, The Pauper & the Magician

Corey Christiansen, Factory Girl

the soundtrack to Miles Ahead

Wolfgang Muthspiel, Rising Grace.