2016 in Jazz
Published December 26, 2016 at 12:00 PM CST
Robert Ginsburg, host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF, made selections of some of his favorite jazz in the year. The list:
- John Beasley, MONK'estra Volume I
- Catherine Russell, Harlem on My Mind
- Ari Hoenig, The Pauper & the Magician
- Corey Christiansen, Factory Girl
- the soundtrack to Miles Ahead
- Wolfgang Muthspiel, Rising Grace.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Robert Ginsburg has lived in Fayetteville with his wife, Susan Jenkins, since 1976. He was born in St. Louis Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Structural Design.