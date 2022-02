We asked Marty Scarbrough, host of Arkansas Roots on KASU in Jonesboro about some of his favorite Arkansas-connected music recorded in 2016. His show, devoted to Arkansas music and airs six days a week. His list of 2016 Arkansas musicians and bands:

Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings

Susan Erwin

Lauren Gray

The Silvershakers

Barrett Baber

Akeem Kemp

Sky City

Breaking Silence

Jeklayn Carr

Slackline

and Zach Williams.