A Wild Weekend in Politics
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published January 24, 2017 at 12:11 PM CST
John Brummett, from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about a weekend of oaths, marches and tempers.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
