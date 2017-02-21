Ozark Indivisible Organization Urges Civility at Sen. Tom Cotton Town Hall

Ozark Indivisible, an organization that grew from the recent presidential election, is urging its members and others to be civil at Sen. Tom Cotton's, R-Arkansas, first town hall meeting since President Donald Trump's inauguration. They are also hoping to get their message across to the senator before he heads back to Washington, D.C. The town hall is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Pat Walker Performing Arts Center in Springdale. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.