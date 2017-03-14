© 2022 KUAF
AHTD Unveils Preliminary Plans to Improve Wedington Drive-I-49 Interchange

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 14, 2017 at 12:15 PM CDT
Area residents review proposed plans for improvements to the Wedington Drive and Interstate 49.
A map provides details regarding proposed improvements to the Wedington Drive and Interstate 49 interchange in Fayetteville.
Plans for replacing the Weddington Drive bridge over Interstate 49 call for creation of a shared use path beside westbound traffic lanes of Wedington Drive.
The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department showed its construction plans for the Wedington Drive-Interstate 49 interchange to the public during a meeting held at Asbell Elementary School in Fayetteville. The changes aim to improve congestion created by the current design.

