AHTD Unveils Preliminary Plans to Improve Wedington Drive-I-49 Interchange
Area residents review proposed plans for improvements to the Wedington Drive and Interstate 49.
A map provides details regarding proposed improvements to the Wedington Drive and Interstate 49 interchange in Fayetteville.
Plans for replacing the Weddington Drive bridge over Interstate 49 call for creation of a shared use path beside westbound traffic lanes of Wedington Drive.
The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department showed its construction plans for the Wedington Drive-Interstate 49 interchange to the public during a meeting held at Asbell Elementary School in Fayetteville. The changes aim to improve congestion created by the current design.
