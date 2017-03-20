© 2022 KUAF
Court Ruling Helps Library Expansion

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 20, 2017 at 8:55 AM CDT
faylib1.jpg
courtesy
/
Fayetteville Public Library
A rendering of proposed expansion plans for Fayetteville Public Library

Thursday the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled a contract between Washington Regional Medical Center and the Fayetteville Public Library was signed in good standing.

