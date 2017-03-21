© 2022 KUAF
Two Arkansas Regions End Up on Opposite Ends of Gallup Well-Being Rankings

Published March 21, 2017 at 11:15 AM CDT
An Unexpected Project mural in downtown Fort Smith.

This month, Gallup and Healthways released their 2015-2016 community well-being rankings. Northwest Arkansas was 29th on the list. The Fort Smith metro area was 189th out of 189 communities. The two regions are about an hour drive apart. Governor Asa Hutchinson, who has called both areas home, Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders and the interim CEO of the NWA Council weigh in on the results. For the rankings, click here. For the methodology, click here.

