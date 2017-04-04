U of A Grad Students Head to Rice University Competition with New Glass Coating Technology
A team of University of Arkansas graduate students is heading to Rice University this weekend after earning a coveted spot in the school's business plan competition. The team formed a company called Grox Industries and will be pitching a new type of glass coating technology to the judges at Rice. The students are in Dr. Carol Reeves' entrepreneurship course, which is known for helping students establish companies that are successful well beyond the entrepreneurship program.