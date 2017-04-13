Rogers Lawmaker Whose Daughter was Murdered Weighs in on Execution Plan

Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, has become the face and voice of the argument for the death penalty in Arkansas. Her 12-year-old daughter, Andi, was raped and murdered in 1999 by an uncle, who has been on death row since 2000. Petty says carrying out a death penalty is not about wishing death on another person, it is about following the law after a jury decides that person committed a crime so heinous they have forfeited their right to live.

