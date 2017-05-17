© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Rogers & Bentonville Students Win Cars for Perfect Attendance

KUAF
Published May 17, 2017 at 11:50 AM CDT
1 of 13
Jimmy Whitten, a special needs student at Rogers High School, drew the winning key that started a car donated by McLarty Daniel for the Attendance is the Key initiative that encourages students to strive for perfect attendance.
courtesy
2 of 13
courtesy
3 of 13
courtesy
4 of 13
courtesy
5 of 13
courtesy
6 of 13
courtesy
7 of 13
courtesy
8 of 13
courtesy
9 of 13
courtesy
10 of 13
courtesy
11 of 13
courtesy
12 of 13
courtesy
13 of 13
courtesy

Students with perfect attendance at high schools in Rogers and Bentonville were eligible to win cars from McLarty Daniel dealerships through the company's inaugural Attendance is the Key initiative. On Tuesday, at Rogers High School, Jimmy Whitten, a special needs student, won a Jeep Renegade when the key he pulled out of a bag was the one that turned on the car.

Ozarks at Large Stories