Rogers & Bentonville Students Win Cars for Perfect Attendance
Jimmy Whitten, a special needs student at Rogers High School, drew the winning key that started a car donated by McLarty Daniel for the Attendance is the Key initiative that encourages students to strive for perfect attendance.
2 of 13
4 of 13
6 of 13
8 of 13
10 of 13
12 of 13
Students with perfect attendance at high schools in Rogers and Bentonville were eligible to win cars from McLarty Daniel dealerships through the company's inaugural Attendance is the Key initiative. On Tuesday, at Rogers High School, Jimmy Whitten, a special needs student, won a Jeep Renegade when the key he pulled out of a bag was the one that turned on the car.