Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Money Matters
Published June 28, 2017 at 3:10 PM CDT
A Wednesday roundup: money for area airports, possible monetary impact of medical marijuana and money
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
A Tuesday roundup: a call for health legislation debate to be in public, three buildings added to the national register and some quiz bowl champs from…
-
A Wednesday roundup: a lawsuit challenges new Arkansas laws about abortion, update expected on SEFOR and the Naturals keep winning.
-
A Thursday roundup: Senator Tom Cotton in Senate hearings, Governor Hutchinson on business travel, Springdale earns award.
-
A Friday roundup: new census statistics for Arkansas, new health plan proposed and new money for area Boys and Girls Clubs.
-
A Monday roundup: Fort Smith back to recycling, Governor Hutchinson talks foreign trade trip and Bentonville moves a city office.