Gravette's T-33 Undergoes Restoration
The T-33 stands at Field Kindley Park in honor of WWI fighter pilot Field Kindley.
Gordon Ponsford's crew is removing decals that will be replaced with new ones.
Ponsford's crew is also repainting the words "U.S. Air Force" from blue to black.
The noticeable difference between cleaned portions of the plane and the portions that have yet to be restored.
Some parts of the plane need to be replaced with new aluminum panels.
Another area where portions of the aluminum have to be replaced.
Field Kindley grew up at his uncle's home, which is part of the Gravette Historical Museum.
The type of plane Field Kindley flew during WWI.
The T-33 that is on display at Field E. Kindley Memorial Park in Gravette is undergoing a restoration under the direction of Gordon Ponsford, who has restored everything from artifacts brought up from the Titanic to Martin Luther King Junior’s bible. The plane is a monument to Field Kindley’s distinguished service as a fighter pilot during WWI.