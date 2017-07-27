Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
SWEPCO Wind Farm
Published July 27, 2017 at 12:44 PM CDT
A Thursday roundup: SWEPCO will ask for approval for an Oklahoma wind farm, Arkansas' senators want US poultry sold in China and a federal disaster declaration for Oklahoma.
