Fayetteville Mom Credits Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy With Saving Daughter's Life

When she was just shy of two years old, Eden Carlson fell into the family pool. She was submerged for anywhere from five to 15 minutes, and it took paramedics an hour and forty minutes to get her heart beating again. Her mom, Kristal Carlson, says doctors told her Eden would never talk, laugh or walk again, but then the Carlsons found Dr. Paul Harch's hyperbaric oxygen therapy practice, and after several months of oxygen and pressure treatments, Eden is doing all the things doctors said she would never do again. Carlson created a Facebook page called Eden's Miracles to share her daughter's recovery from a severe brain injury.