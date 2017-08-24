$120 Million Gift Turns U of A Art Department into a School

The University of Arkansas announced Wednesday it will be turning its Art Department into a School of Art thanks to a $120 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation. Todd Shields, dean of the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, says the university plans to double the size of the art school over the next five years by expanding scholarship opportunities, renovating the arts building and hiring more instructors to teach new courses. There will also be more opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration between the art school and other areas of study at the U of A, as well as partnerships with Crystal Bridges Museum for community outreach and public service projects.