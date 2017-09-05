© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Before the Printing Press, a Different Culture

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 5, 2017 at 12:19 PM CDT
University of Arkansas
Joshua Byron Smith

A honors seminar in the spring at the University of Arkansas will examine the culture of manuscripts, documents written and copied by hand. Joshua Byron Smith, an assistant professor of English and director of Medieval and Renaissance Studies Program at the University of Arkansas will lead the seminar. He'll also deliver a public talk 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Gearhart Hall on the U of A campus about the topic. We sat down with him for a preview.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
