Walton Arts Center hosts Bria Skonberg tomorrow, and later this month, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will host more than 30 jazz musicians in one night. Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz and founder of the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society, gives us details about the month in jazz. Bria Skonberg plays at 7:30 tomorrow night at Walton Arts Center, and the Art Night Out at Crystal Bridges is Nov. 18.