Ozarks at Large Stories

A Weekend of Theater Everywhere

By Becca Martin Brown
Published November 10, 2017

Becca Martin Brown from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette gives us a long list of theater taking place this weekend: Avenue Q opens this weekend on the University of Arkansas campus, Artist Laboratory Theater brings history alive in Evergreen Cemetery in Fayetteville Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2, Footloose wraps up this weekend at Drake Field in Fayetteville, Krapp's Last Tape is at The Nines this weekend, The Odd Couple: Female Version is this weekend and next at Fort Smith Little Theater, Arkansas Public Theater in Rogers closes Every Day a Visitor this weekend and Eureka Springs' Five and Dime Drama Collective presents original work Saturday and Sunday.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
