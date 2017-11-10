Reveal Reporters Discuss Work Rehab Program Used by Company Owned by Arkansas Lawmaker

© 2022 KUAF
Published November 10, 2017 at 12:03 PM CST
courtesy: Hendren for Senate
Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette

Since their original investigative report about Christian Alcoholics and Addicts in Recovery (CAAIR), Reveal journalists Amy Julia Harris and Shoshana Walter have reported on another work rehabilitation program called Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program (DARP), which is located in Decatur, Arkansas and Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Both CAAIR and DARP take in defendants from drug court who then work for various companies as part of their rehabilitation. CAAIR and DARP keep the defendants' wages as payment for the programs. Harris and Walter found that Hendren Plastics, which is owned by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, had an agreement with DARP, which Hendren dissolved following the report from Reveal.

 

