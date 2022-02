Katy Henriksen, host of Of Note with Katy Henriksen, says we'll hear an entire Mahler symphony on her Sunday program. She gives details about the rest of the week's shows, too. Of Note with Katy Henriksen can be heard Sunday through Thursday at 8:00 p.m. on 91.3 and Sunday through Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on KUAF 2.