Becca Martin Brown, features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us a preview of Richard III this weekend in the Verizon Ballroom and the entire 2018 Fort Smith Little Theater season. Richard III, presented by Crude Mechanicals, will be performed tonight, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 in the Verizon Ballroom in the University of Arkansas Student Union. Admission is free with a suggested donation following the performance.