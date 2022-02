Thursday night from 5:00 to 7:00, a public opening reception for Putting a Face on Islam will be held at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. The art is inspired by interviews Fayetteville High School students conducted with Muslim residents of northwest Arkansas. The exhibit will be open to the public Thursday through Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.. We talk with four people, including two students, involved in the project.