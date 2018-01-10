Deputy Describes Working as Security for Clinics in Puerto Rico
A rusted out vehicle sits abandoned in Puerto Rico.
courtesy: Glenn Wheeler
Glenn Wheeler says some of the destruction left behind by the hurricane was being covered up by the growing vegetation.
courtesy: Glenn Wheeler
A delivery of Amazon boxes filled with everyday necessities arrives at one of the dialysis clinics.
courtesy: Glenn Wheeler
Newton County Deputy Glenn Wheeler describes the two and a half weeks he spent in Puerto Rico in December, three months after Hurricane Maria, working for a company that provides security for dialysis clinics owned by Fresenius Kidney Care. Wheeler spent time in San Juan on the north side of the island and in Ponce on the south side of the island.