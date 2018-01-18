Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
AirBnB Reaches Agreement with Fayetteville
KUAF |
By Paul Gatling
Published January 18, 2018 at 11:14 AM CST
The hospitality company, which has gained popularity in Arkansas in recent years, will begin contributing to the hotel and restaurant tax in Fayetteville starting Feb. 1. We learn more in this edition of the
Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.
