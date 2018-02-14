Siloam Springs Needs Votes to Land Hulu Show

The City of Siloam Springs is a top-five finalist in the running to be featured on Hulu's "Small Business Revolution." The premise of the show is to help the small businesses in a growing city become even more successful by bringing in experts and infusing $500,000 into the downtown. More than 15,000 cities applied to be the setting for Season 3, but in order to win, Siloam Springs needs votes. You can vote every day through Feb. 20 by clicking here, and you can get updates on the voting on the Main Street Siloam Springs Facebook page.