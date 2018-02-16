© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Raising Awareness About Human Trafficking

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 16, 2018 at 3:17 PM CST

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates human trafficking to be the second-most profitable transnational crime. A global effort to confront traffickers has raised awareness, especially when it comes to sex trafficking. Last weekend, the University of Arkansas School of Law hosted a day-long symposium dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking, specifically labor trafficking. Martina Vandenberg was the keynote speaker, and she's founder and president of the Human Trafficking Legal Center.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams