The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates human trafficking to be the second-most profitable transnational crime. A global effort to confront traffickers has raised awareness, especially when it comes to sex trafficking. Last weekend, the University of Arkansas School of Law hosted a day-long symposium dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking, specifically labor trafficking. Martina Vandenberg was the keynote speaker, and she's founder and president of the Human Trafficking Legal Center.