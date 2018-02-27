Urban Land Institute Tour Highlights Problems, Potential Along College Ave. Corridor
College Avenue corridor looking south toward the downtown square.
Z. SITEK
The Evelyn Hills Shopping Center is in the study zone. The parking lot makes up eight of the shopping center's 15 acres.
Z. SITEK
This parking lot and UAMS across the intersection are on land owned by Washington County. The parking lot, which had once been for overflow parking when UAMS was Washington Regional Medical Center, now sits empty.
Z. SITEK
This portion of College Avenue is in a flood plain, which makes development options difficult.
Z. SITEK
One of the first student apartment complexes that now has a major issue with high vacancy rates.
Z. SITEK
Homeless camps can still be found in the wooded areas around Walker Park, but many people have left as the city continues to make improvements to attract more users.
Z. SITEK
The old downtown Fayetteville Public Schools elementary school is now being used as an adult education center, but other development is under consideration.
Z. SITEK
The new University of Arkansas sculpture building that will eventually become part of the university's art and design district along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Z. SITEK
New developments in South Fayetteville are raising concerns about gentrification of the area.
Z. SITEK
The Razorback Regional Greenway looking toward the Fayetteville Public Library.
Z. SITEK
Edgewater Drive in Orlando, Florida. The photo on the left is of a four-lane road before the city took it over from the Florida Department of Transportation. The photo on the right is of the same road after the city shrunk it to three lanes.
COURTESY
After taking over Edgewater Drive, the city also added bike lines.
COURTESY
According to Orlando's city planners, in the last 15 years the changes of Edgewater Drive have attracted residential construction.
COURTESY
The Urban Land Institute awarded a Healthy Corridors grant to the city of Fayetteville last year. As part of that grant, the organization brought in several corridor revitalization experts from around the country to tour College Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Sycamore Street so they could provide ideas to make the area more livable and walkable. The group got a look at the corridor from the Evelyn Hills Shopping Center to south Fayetteville, as well as portions of the city to the east and west of College Avenue.