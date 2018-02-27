Urban Land Institute Tour Highlights Problems, Potential Along College Ave. Corridor

The Urban Land Institute awarded a Healthy Corridors grant to the city of Fayetteville last year. As part of that grant, the organization brought in several corridor revitalization experts from around the country to tour College Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Sycamore Street so they could provide ideas to make the area more livable and walkable. The group got a look at the corridor from the Evelyn Hills Shopping Center to south Fayetteville, as well as portions of the city to the east and west of College Avenue.