Bentonville Student Plans Local March for Our Lives Rally

The first meeting of the Bentonville chapter of Moms Demand Action for Guns Sense in America was last week. At that meeting, Bentonville High School senior Sadie Bell spoke about how mass shootings have changed the way students go to school and how student activists from Parkland, Fla. have inspired her to organize a March for Our Lives rally in Bentonville. She says she organized the local march in solidarity with the national rally planned for March 24 in Washington, D.C..