Ozarks at Large Stories

Huntsville Teacher Competes on Jeopardy!

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 1, 2018 at 12:41 PM CDT
jeopardy_jake.jpeg
Courtesy: Piper Allen
/
Jake Allen, left, poses with children Georgia and Charlie and friends Charity and Jeff Thurman inside the Jeopardy! studios in Los Angeles, Calif. during spring break

Huntsville teacher Jake Allen competed during spring break on the popular television game show Jeopardy!, which is taped at Studio City, Calif.. The special teachers tournament edition will air May 7 through 11 on local CBS affiliates. A final game watch party will take place at 4:30 p.m. May 11 at Brews in downtown Eureka Springs., where Jake Allen can often be found hosting trivia.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
