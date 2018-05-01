Huntsville Teacher Competes on Jeopardy!

Huntsville teacher Jake Allen competed during spring break on the popular television game show Jeopardy!, which is taped at Studio City, Calif.. The special teachers tournament edition will air May 7 through 11 on local CBS affiliates. A final game watch party will take place at 4:30 p.m. May 11 at Brews in downtown Eureka Springs., where Jake Allen can often be found hosting trivia.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.