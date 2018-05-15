© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Digital Inclusion Task Force Seeks Public Input

KUAF
Published May 15, 2018 at 1:26 PM CDT
The city of Fayetteville is working to improve equitable access to digital services and programs. As part of its Digital Inclusion Plan, the mayor created a task force earlier this year that includes representatives from the city, the University of Arkansas, the Fayetteville Public Library, and the Fayetteville Public School District. The task force is kicking off its public input phase Thursday with events at the Fayetteville Farmers Market and the Fayetteville Public Library.

