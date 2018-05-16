Musical Variety for the Coming Days
This weekend offers a wide range of live music opportunities, from folk to rock to Afro-funk fusion and more.
Thursday, May 17
- Buffalo Gals CD release party at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Cameron Johnson at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, May 18
- Paa Kow at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Smokey Folk and Youth Pastor at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - Advance tickets $8, $10 at the door, 8 p.m.
- The Alive and Terra Nova Kings at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Copelin Bates at The Odd Soul (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 19
- Headcold, I Was Afraid, Witchsister, and Claw Marks American at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboy at Basin Spring Park (Eureka Springs) - 5 to 7 p.m.
- Brick Fields at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday, May 20
- Fett’s Folly at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Squarshers at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.