Ozarks at Large Stories New Park Coming to Siloam Springs KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published May 18, 2018 at 1:49 PM CDT A. Grajeda / KUAFSiloam Springs officials pose for pictures at a groundbreaking ceremony May 17. Construction on Memorial Park is expected to begin in the coming days. Siloam Springs officials broke ground on a new park May 17. Located on the same plot of land as the public library, Memorial Park will feature a splash pad, amphitheater, permanent home for the farmers' market and green space.