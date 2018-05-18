© 2022 KUAF
New Park Coming to Siloam Springs

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 18, 2018 at 1:49 PM CDT
Siloam Springs officials pose for pictures at a groundbreaking ceremony May 17. Construction on Memorial Park is expected to begin in the coming days.

Siloam Springs officials broke ground on a new park May 17. Located on the same plot of land as the public library, Memorial Park will feature a splash pad, amphitheater, permanent home for the farmers' market and green space.

