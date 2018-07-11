First National Bank Facade Comes Down to Reveal Historic Fayetteville Building
1 of 9
Crews work to remove the 1958 facade from the former First National Bank building on the Fayetteville Square.
Z. Sitek
2 of 9
Facade removal as seen from Center Street.
Courtesy
3 of 9
An image of the original building as seen in City of Fayetteville Hall of History.
Courtesy
4 of 9
Facade removal as seen from Block Avenue.
Courtesy
5 of 9
Architectural illustration of the Block Avenue side of the building by Albert Skiles.
Courtesy
6 of 9
Plan drawing of the so-called snorkel room.
Courtesy
7 of 9
A 1904 Sanborn map that depicts the southwest and northwest buildings.
Courtesy
8 of 9
A 1908 Sanborn map that depicts all three buildings found under the modern facade.
Courtesy
9 of 9
An 1897 Sanborn map prior to the construction of the stone buildings.
Courtesy
At the end of June, the modern facade of the former First National Bank building on the Fayetteville Square started coming down. Beneath the facade, not one, but three buildings built in the late 1800s were revealed. The new owners hope to restore newly discovered architectural aspects of the building in the future to open the corner up to more retail space and create a more pedestrian-friendly atmosphere.