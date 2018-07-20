© 2022 KUAF
Fort Smith City Officials Asked to Look for New Economic Development Methods

Published July 20, 2018

Fort Smith city directors have asked city officials to look throughout Arkansas for economic development methods that could boost growth in targeted areas and business sectors. While the City of Fort Smith already offers some economic incentives to attract new businesses or to encourage existing businesses to expand, City Administrator Carl Geffken says city leaders want to explore all available avenues to make those things happen.

