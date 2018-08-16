Fayetteville School District Starts Year with New Superintendent

New Fayetteville School District Superintendent John L. Colbert started the first week of school by visiting with students and teachers at each of the district's schools. Colbert worked for the district for 43 years before the school board selected him to be superintendent in June. Colbert discusses the turnover in leadership in the district during the last five years, the safety measures the district is considering after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and the future of the former Jefferson Elementary School building.



