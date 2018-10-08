Broadway Illusionists to Perform in Fayetteville

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 8, 2018 at 11:29 AM CDT
illusionists_c.jpg
courtesy: Walton Arts Center
/
"The Illusionists - Live From Broadway" will be on-stage at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18 at Walton Arts Center.

Five illusionists will take the stage Oct. 17-18 at Walton Arts Center as part of The Illusionists - Live From Broadway. We speak with Jeff Hobson, one of the illusionists, about the art of pickpocketing.

