Covering an Unprecedented White House
Last week, Washington Post White House correspondent Josh Dawsey was on the University of Arkansas campus to deliver the 2019 Roy Reed Lecture. He has covered the Trump Administration, and he even won an award from the White House Correspondents Association for his coverage of a story regarding a colorful remark by the President. Before his lecture in Fayetteville, he stopped by to talk to us about covering that and other stories of the current presidential administration.