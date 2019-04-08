© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Covering an Unprecedented White House

Kyle Kellams
Published April 8, 2019 at 1:43 PM CDT

Last week, Washington Post White House correspondent Josh Dawsey was on the University of Arkansas campus to deliver the 2019 Roy Reed Lecture. He has covered the Trump Administration, and he even won an award from the White House Correspondents Association for his coverage of a story regarding a colorful remark by the President. Before his lecture in Fayetteville, he stopped by to talk to us about covering that and other stories of the current presidential administration.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
