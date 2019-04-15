Fort Smith's New Theater Gets New Life

© 2022 KUAF
Published April 15, 2019 at 1:58 PM CDT
Exterior rendering of the New Theater and performance arts education complex.
Courtesy
Interior rendering of the New Theater stage and seating.
Courtesy
The New Theater in Fort Smith first opened its doors in 1911.
Z. Sitek

The New Theater, which opened in Fort Smith in 1911, has been vacant for decades. Now, the historic venue, which once hosted Shirley Temple, Mary Astor, George Arliss, and others, is being restored to its former glory. We learn about the project and what 64.6 Downtown, the building's new owners, are planning to do with the space.

