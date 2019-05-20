Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Showboat Continues Sailing in Branson
KUAF |
By Becca Martin Brown
Published May 20, 2019 at 2:29 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Showboat Branson Belle
Becca Martin Brown from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette recently spoke with the captain of the Showboat Branson Belle. She shares what she learned about the boat, which has remained in Table Rock Lake since it was christened in 1995.
