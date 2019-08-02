Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Show Must Go On
Published August 2, 2019 at 12:39 PM CDT
Becca Martin-Brown, features editor with the
Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says Arkansas Public Theater's production of Annie opened last weekend, despite a curveball. She also gives us a few ideas for how to spend our time this weekend.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
