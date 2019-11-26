© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Springdale Teacher Launches First FFA Chapter at Online School

Published November 26, 2019 at 2:21 PM CST
Future Farmers of America

A Springdale teacher has launched the first Future Farmers of America chapter at an online school. The FFA chapter is an addition to the agriculture courses already being offered at Arkansas Virtual Academy.

