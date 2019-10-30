Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Farmers Weather the Weather
Published October 30, 2019 at 4:31 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Farm Bureau
Flooding along some of Arkansas's river valleys added to an already difficult planting season this year.
Rain, heat and almost everything else has had an effect on Arkansas farmers in 2019 and those irregular weather patterns both harmed and helped them in their planting and harvesting.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Sarah was drawn towards radio reporting her freshman year in college at the University of Missouri in Columbia, where she already knew she wanted to be a journalist. Throughout her junior and senior years, Sarah reported and produced stories for KBIA, the NPR member station in Columbia. She received her bachelor’s of journalism in Radio/Television reporting with an emphasis on radio.
Jared Phillips is a professor of international studies at the University of Arkansas, but he's also a farmer and a multi-generational Ozarker. He's also…
The Arkansas Native Seed Program established by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission has partnered with a dozen agencies and nonprofits, including…
Six cultivars of medicinal hemp are being harvested on a farm operated by Arkansas Hemp Genetics, LLC in rural northwestern Washington County. After a…
Vet Veggies in Springdale, a veteran-owned enterprise, provides fresh leafy green hydroponic-grown vegetables and herbs year-round to Northwest Arkansas…
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is launching NWA Farm-Link, a free online interactive program to connect farm seekers with farmland owners. Farm-Link,…