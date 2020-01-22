© 2022 KUAF
Reflections in Black: Stacey Abrams

KUAF |
Raven Cook
Published January 22, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST
Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams was born in Madison, Wis. in 1973, but her family eventually settled in Atlanta, Ga. While she was in high school, Abrams was hired as a typist and speechwriter for a congressional campaign. She attained various higher degrees, culminating in a J.D. from Yale Law School in 1999, and worked as a tax attorney. At 29, Abrams was appointed Deputy City Attorney for Atlanta and in 2007, she was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives. In 2011, Abrams became the first African American minority leader in the Georgia House. She got the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor in 2018, but lost the race. Abrams is also the award-winning author of eight romance suspence novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery. This is her story.

Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
