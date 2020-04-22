Reflections in Black: David Driskell

Born in Eatonton, Ga. in 1931, David Driskell began his education in North Carolina public schools, attained his bachelor's degree from Howard University, and received his master's from Catholic University of America in 1962. In 1976, Driskell curated the exhibit Two Centuries of Black American Art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art , which showcased the historical artistic contributions of Black artists from 1750 to 1950. Through his art, lectures and exhibitions, Driskell would become a force in African American art, and in 1998, his art was highlighted with the creation of the David Driskell Center for the Study of the African Diaspora at the University of Maryland. Driskell died April 1, 2020, but his impact on art history will continue.