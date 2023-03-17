Resilient Black Women: Creating Your Plan for Success with Dominique Blake

Joi and Deneshia speak with Dominique Blake. A standout athlete since childhood, Dominique has written her goals, stuck to her game plan of success, and committed herself to become the very best she can be in every facet of life. Her mission has always been to motivate others to understand that we can be, do, and have anything we desire. Being an Olympic professional athlete, international motivational speaker, and multi media expert has given Dominique the platform to touch hearts and minds far and wide.

Blake and her parent company -The DVB Group - houses many of her ventures which include, Diamond Training: NWA’s # 1 personal training company, DVB Hospitality: Real Estate, O.Q.P (only quality people) Mentorship Program and much more. Dominique has dominated the health and wellness industry while she simultaneously balances her time as a leader in the sports, media, wellness and real estate industries. It’s been a lifelong goal of hers to be successful in the tv and radio industries. She is now a proud member of the Perry Broadcasting / Kiss 105.3FM family with her show “MORNING KISS With Dom Blake”, co-hosting KNWA / FOX 24’s Good Day NWA and a University of Arkansas athlete consultant. Her potential has no limits. She’s motivated and focused on building a legacy of service to her community with her persistence, drive, and determination.