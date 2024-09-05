© 2024 KUAF
Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

Understanding the Massive Teacher Exodus

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia ConnerLeah Grant
Published September 5, 2024 at 6:05 AM CDT
In this podcast episode, we speak to Michad Holliday a PhD student in education about his upcoming documentary that covers the massive educator exodus that is presently plaguing our public school system.

He investigates the cause through a social justice lens, by connecting the initial southern exodus following the Sweat vs Painter and McLaurin versus Oklahoma State Regents higher learning cases, which set the precedent for the landmark, Brown V. Board of Education Supreme Court decision. He also explores how the 14th Amendment set off another public-school exodus and eventually what happened in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1957, "The Little Rock Nine" and cover Charter Schools and the privatization of public education, which has recently been exacerbated by the new Arkansas LEARNS Act.

