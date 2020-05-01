Community Spotlight: Peace at Home Continues to Serve NWA Community

Today Pete is joined via phone by Eva Terry with Peace at Home Family Shelter, a non-profit that provides emergency resources for victims of domestic violence and their children.

Although Peace at Home's upcoming annual Bar and Grill fundraiser event, scheduled for May 7th, has been cancelled as result of Covid-19, all of the services that Peace at Home provides to those in need are still available, including access to the shelter, legal aid, and counseling.

For more information or to support Peace at Home Family Shelter's mission, click here.